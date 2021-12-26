Man reported missing Christmas night from Chester Co., S.C.

GREAT FALLS, S.C. (WBTV) - A 70-year-old man was reported missing from Great Falls, S.C. on Christmas.

Chester County Emergency Management reported Steve Auston was last seen the evening of Dec. 25 taking a walk along the Catawba River in the Great Falls area of Chester County.

Auston is described as a white male weighing about 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and blue pants.

Anyone with information should call 911.

