Man reported missing Christmas night from Chester Co., S.C.
He was last seen along the Catawba River
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 1:38 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
GREAT FALLS, S.C. (WBTV) - A 70-year-old man was reported missing from Great Falls, S.C. on Christmas.
Chester County Emergency Management reported Steve Auston was last seen the evening of Dec. 25 taking a walk along the Catawba River in the Great Falls area of Chester County.
Auston is described as a white male weighing about 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a white sweatshirt and blue pants.
Anyone with information should call 911.
