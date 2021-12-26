NC DHHS Flu
Investigation underway after shooting in Salisbury

The shooting happened on Christmas night at approximately 9:00 p.m.
The shooting happened on Christmas night at approximately 9:00 p.m.(WBTV File)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 3:27 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - An investigation is underway after one person was shot on Saturday night.

Police say the shooting happened at around 9:00 a.m. at Laurel Point Circle near Lash Drive and Statesville Blvd.

Anyone with more information is asked to contact Salisbury Police at 704-638-5333, or Crime Stoppers at 1-866-639-5245.

No additional details were released.

