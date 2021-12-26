Families navigate unconventional holiday during pandemic

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For many North Carolinians, COVID-19 has made Christmas Day celebrations unconventional this year.

While some are stuck in quarantine for the holiday, others had to get emergency COVID tests, and some even called off all festivities.

Garrett Haas, who lives in Charlotte, said his brother tested positive and changed their family plans.

“My other brother, he spent Christmas alone. So you know, that affected his plans and everything. So it’s definitely not optimal, but it is what it is.”

Others lined up in cars to get tested at Charlotte’s StarMed location on Tuckaseegee road, the only testing site open on Christmas Day.

As of this week, the state added nearly 5,000 new COVID-19 cases.

The North Carolina State health department reports a 10.4% positivity rate, similar to Mecklenburg County’s 10% positivity rate.

