Charlotte Rescue Mission delivers hundreds of meals Christmas morning

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In this season of giving, some Charlotte good-doers spent the morning making sure hundreds of Christmas meals were delivered to those in need. Charlotte Rescue Mission president and CEO, Tony Marciano said this is their second year sending meals to shelters.

“So we want to protect the community but also bless this community with Christmas meals, so we have several hundred meals in partnership with other shelters and other agencies,” Marciano said.

Typically, the Charlotte Rescue Mission welcomes people to enjoy a meal with them but the ongoing pandemic has the non-profit adapting.

“We have always partnered with other agencies and often times their residents will come to the mission but that’s pre-covid, but now these days we do it a little differently so we can still bless them so we can take the pressure off their kitchen and their residents can still have a really good Christmas day,” Marciano said.

This year they packed up over 400 meals and sent them to shelters. Filling bellies and giving a break to busy shelter kitchen workers. Charlotte Rescue Mission says adapting their Christmas tradition is an easy choice if it means helping out and keeping more people safe.

“You know when you speak about COVID we’re trying to figure out how to use the word. In 2020 the word was pivot. We’re still trying to figure out how to do things and we want to make sure we keep the community safe,” Marciano said.

