NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Charlotte Rescue Mission delivers hundreds of meals Christmas morning

By Lileana Pearson
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 10:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In this season of giving, some Charlotte good-doers spent the morning making sure hundreds of Christmas meals were delivered to those in need. Charlotte Rescue Mission president and CEO, Tony Marciano said this is their second year sending meals to shelters.

“So we want to protect the community but also bless this community with Christmas meals, so we have several hundred meals in partnership with other shelters and other agencies,” Marciano said.

Typically, the Charlotte Rescue Mission welcomes people to enjoy a meal with them but the ongoing pandemic has the non-profit adapting.

“We have always partnered with other agencies and often times their residents will come to the mission but that’s pre-covid, but now these days we do it a little differently so we can still bless them so we can take the pressure off their kitchen and their residents can still have a really good Christmas day,” Marciano said.

This year they packed up over 400 meals and sent them to shelters. Filling bellies and giving a break to busy shelter kitchen workers. Charlotte Rescue Mission says adapting their Christmas tradition is an easy choice if it means helping out and keeping more people safe.

“You know when you speak about COVID we’re trying to figure out how to use the word. In 2020 the word was pivot. We’re still trying to figure out how to do things and we want to make sure we keep the community safe,” Marciano said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Christmas morning shooting left one person dead and two injured off Beatties Ford Road in...
Police: 1 dead, two injured after Christmas morning shooting in north Charlotte
Christmas Day 2021 Forecast
Eric Thomas’ final weather forecast and goodbye
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) smiles after a touchdown during an NFL...
Panthers Christian McCaffrey pays off layaways for 363 military families
Daniel Leon Morgan
CMPD: Man charged in deadly I-85 crash that killed Ofc. Mia Goodwin
Highway 74 Crash
One killed, 3 injured in 7 vehicle crash on Hwy. 74 at I-485

Latest News

Families navigate unconventional holiday during pandemic
Families navigate unconventional holiday during pandemic
Charlotte Rescue Mission delivers hundreds of meals Christmas morning
Charlotte Rescue Mission delivers hundreds of meals Christmas morning
Lancaster, S.C. police investigating Christmas morning homicide
Lancaster, S.C. police investigating Christmas morning homicide
Police: 1 dead, two injured after Christmas morning shooting in north Charlotte
Police: 1 dead, two injured after Christmas morning shooting in north Charlotte