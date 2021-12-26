NC DHHS Flu
AMBER ALERT: Three children missing from Edgecombe Co., N.C.

They could be headed toward Raleigh
Tramiyus McNair and Jayden Braddy
Tramiyus McNair and Jayden Braddy(N.C. Center for Missing Persons)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 26, 2021 at 11:55 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
PINETOPS, N.C. (WBTV) - An Amber Alert was issued Sunday for three missing children out of Edgecombe County.

Tramiyus La’Trell McNair, Orlando Qwantrel McNair Jr and Jayden Lawrence Braddy have all been reported missing.

Tramiyus McNair, Jayden Braddy and Orlando McNair Jr. were reported missing from Edgecombe...
Tramiyus McNair, Jayden Braddy and Orlando McNair Jr. were reported missing from Edgecombe County.(N.C. Center for Missing Persons)

Tramiyus is an 11-year-old Black male standing about 5′ and weighing 100 pounds. He has brown hair and eyes, and was last wearing a t-shirt and dark gray and black basketball shorts.

Orlando is a 14-year-old Black male with brown hair and eyes. He stands at about 5′1″ and weighs 120 pounds. He was last seen wearing red checkered pajama pants.

Jayden is a 9-year-old Black male standing about 4′8″ and weighing 90 pounds. He also has brown hair and eyes. Jayden was last seen wearing a black pullover hoodie with faded white on the front and black jogger sweatpants.

Police believe the abductor is Orlando Qwantrel McNair Sr. He is described as a 34-year-old Black male with black hair and brown eyes, standing at 5′4″ and weighing 145 pounds.

He was last seen wearing a black hoodie.

The children were last seen in Pinetops and could be headed toward Raleigh in a silver Chevrolet Trailblazer with the North Carolina license tag number THP5737.

Anyone with information should call the Edgecombe County Sheriff`s Office immediately at 252-641-7942, or call 911 or *HP.

