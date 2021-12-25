NC DHHS Flu
Police: 1 dead, two injured after Christmas morning shooting in north Charlotte

No arrests have been made yet
A Christmas morning shooting left one person dead and two injured off Beatties Ford Road in...
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A Christmas morning shooting left one person dead and two injured off Beatties Ford Road in Charlotte.

Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department were called to the 2200 block of Beatties Ford Road, close to Dr. Webber Avenue, around 2:13 a.m.

Medic pronounced one person dead. Another was taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

A third person drove themselves to a hospital and is also expected to be OK.

This is an active investigation. Check back to wbtv.com for more information.

Anyone with information should call 704-432-TIPS, or contact Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

