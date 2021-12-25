NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Lancaster, S.C. police investigating Christmas morning homicide

No arrests have been made yet
Shooting investigation graphic
Shooting investigation graphic(VNL)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 12:12 PM EST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating what they believe is a homicide that happened Christmas morning in Lancaster, S.C.

Officers were called to check out a car running with no one inside around 7:30 a.m. off East Dunlap Street. They found an adult with a gunshot wound.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information should call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 803-289-6040.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 74 Crash
One killed, 3 injured in 7 vehicle crash on Hwy. 74 at I-485
Daniel Leon Morgan
CMPD: Man charged in deadly I-85 crash that killed Ofc. Mia Goodwin
As if the holiday season wasn’t stressful enough for postal workers, two were recently robbed...
Police: Postal workers robbed at gunpoint in Charlotte
Units are on scene of a large woods fire on the parkway side of Grandfather Mountain in the...
Firefighters responding to forest fire at Grandfather Mountain
Christmas Day 2021 Forecast
Eric Thomas’ final weather forecast and goodbye

Latest News

After 33 years, Chief Meteorologist Eric Thomas is retiring.
Celebrating Eric Thomas: Chief Meteorologist signs off after 33 years
A Christmas morning shooting left one person dead and two injured off Beatties Ford Road in...
Police: 1 dead, two injured after Christmas morning shooting in north Charlotte
Inflation impacting shoppers on Christmas Eve
Inflation impacting shoppers on Christmas Eve
Woman purchasing item at Brownlee Jewelers in Charlotte
Inflation impacting shoppers on Christmas Eve