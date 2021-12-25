Lancaster, S.C. police investigating Christmas morning homicide

LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - Police are investigating what they believe is a homicide that happened Christmas morning in Lancaster, S.C.

Officers were called to check out a car running with no one inside around 7:30 a.m. off East Dunlap Street. They found an adult with a gunshot wound.

They were pronounced dead at the scene.

No other information has been released.

Anyone with information should call the Lancaster Police Department at 803-283-1171, the Special Operations Unit at 803-283-1174 or the Anonymous Tip Line at 803-289-6040.

