Eric Thomas’ final weather forecast and goodbye

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - So I will say very little about the weather forecast here as the pattern is rather quiet and delightful if you are a fan of mild weather. Plenty of sunshine will adorn your Christmas Weekend and along with it, highs will be near 70 on Christmas Day, and in the mid 70s on Sunday. Most of Christmas week will be in the 70s with the best chance of rain next week on Thursday.

I want to take this final opportunity to thank YOU ! I am eternally grateful for all of the wonderful people who gave me the privilege of delivering important information to them along with your loved ones over the past 33 years and three months on channel 3.

Many of you have written me and thanked me for my work as a meteorologist along with my attempts to add some levity to the newscast. It is because of the connection I felt with all of you that allowed me to feel comfortable enough to break the mold and carve out some time to have a little fun and add a little humor.

In the end, we did indeed laugh together, and at times, we cried together as we all dealt with the challenges this world brings to us every year! I am stronger because of you. I am better because of you. I am happier because of you. And my life is complete because of you.

Thank you all for your support over all these years, and please know… I love each and every one of you!!!

God Bless and God Speed!!!

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.