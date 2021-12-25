NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Christmas Eve homicide involving sword in Cape Girardeau

Brittany Wilson was taken to the Cape Girardeau municipal jail.
Brittany Wilson was taken to the Cape Girardeau municipal jail.(Cape Girardeau Police Department)
By Lucas Sellem
Published: Dec. 25, 2021 at 4:59 PM EST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Cape Girardeau Police Department have arrested a woman accused of killing her boyfriend with a sword late at night on Christmas Eve.

At 11:05 p.m. on Christmas Eve, the Cape Girardeau Police Department responded to a 911 call at 378 Barberry St.

The call was from a female who said she had killed her boyfriend with a sword.

The female, identified as Brittany Wilson, 32, from Cape Girardeau, was found by officers at the doorway to the residence, with the sword in the front lawn.

The police department said they found her deceased boyfriend, Harrison Stephen Foster, 34, in the bedroom with what appeared to be multiple stab wounds.

According to officers, Wilson said she and Foster had taken some methamphetamine earlier in the day.

Wilson also told officers that she believed Foster has had several other entities living inside his body for the past several months.

Officers say she claimed that Foster was harvesting body parts from individuals as well.

Wilson told officers that by stabbing Foster, she was “setting him free” of his entities.

After stabbing him a total of three times, she called the police.

Brittany Wilson was taken into custody and transported to the Cape Girardeau municipal jail.

She was charged with First Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action.

Her cash bond has been set at $2 million.

Copyright 2021 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Highway 74 Crash
One killed, 3 injured in 7 vehicle crash on Hwy. 74 at I-485
Daniel Leon Morgan
CMPD: Man charged in deadly I-85 crash that killed Ofc. Mia Goodwin
As if the holiday season wasn’t stressful enough for postal workers, two were recently robbed...
Police: Postal workers robbed at gunpoint in Charlotte
A Christmas morning shooting left one person dead and two injured off Beatties Ford Road in...
Police: 1 dead, two injured after Christmas morning shooting in north Charlotte
Units are on scene of a large woods fire on the parkway side of Grandfather Mountain in the...
Firefighters responding to forest fire at Grandfather Mountain

Latest News

Lancaster, S.C. police investigating Christmas morning homicide
Lancaster, S.C. police investigating Christmas morning homicide
Panthers Christian McCaffrey pays off layaways for 363 military families
Panthers Christian McCaffrey pays off layaways for 363 military families
Police: 1 dead, two injured after Christmas morning shooting in north Charlotte
Police: 1 dead, two injured after Christmas morning shooting in north Charlotte
Carolina Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey (22) smiles after a touchdown during an NFL...
Panthers Christian McCaffrey pays off layaways for 363 military families