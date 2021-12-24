Windy and warm Christmas for the Carolinas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mostly sunny and pleasantly mild today.

Temperatures will quickly rise to the lower 60s this afternoon with dry conditions holding throughout the day.

Dry and pleasantly mild Christmas Eve

Gusty breeze but unseasonably warm Christmas

Warm weather closes out the last week of 2021

Al Conklin's forecast (WBTV)

Christmas Eve will be mild and dry as well with readings in the 50s. Midnight temperatures should be near 50° across the Piedmont.

There may be a bit of low cloudiness around at daybreak with readings in the middle 40s before a big holiday warm-up unfolds for Christmas.

Christmas Day and Sunday will be unseasonably warm. Not record-breaking, but afternoon readings on Christmas will push 70° around the Piedmont followed by even warmer weather in the low to mid 70s for the Panthers game on Sunday. There will be a gusty breeze blowing Christmas Day, perhaps topping out close to 30 mph, so make sure your holiday decorations are secured! There is a small rain chance in the mountains late Christmas Day and early into Sunday, though the rain chances across the Piedmont look to remain very low through the entire weekend.

Rain chances may gradually pick up a little bit late next week, but at the same time, unseasonably warm temperatures appear to hold most, if not all, of next week.

Merry Christmas!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

