US Rep. Cawthorn, wife seek divorce after a year of marriage

While they agreed he should run, Cawthorn says their lives changed overnight after his election
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:51 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WASHINGTON, D.C. (AP) - North Carolina Rep. Madison Cawthorn and his wife, Cristina Bayardelle, are divorcing after about a year of marriage and a statement from Cawthorn cites the difficulty of “balancing the enormity” of transitioning to a congressman’s life.

While they agreed he should run, Cawthorn says their lives changed overnight after his election.

Rep. Madison Cawthorn running in new congressional district, representing part of Mecklenburg County

News outlets report the couple married in April on the anniversary of a 2014 crash that left him partially paralyzed, months after they were legally wed in December 2020.

Bayardelle told WJZY-TV she didn’t plan on the effect his political career would have on their relationship, but she says there’s no ill will.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

