Making the Grade: Update on Emmannuel and Precious Brown

CHARLOTTE, NC (WBTV) - In Making the Grade series, WBTV is checking back in with Emmannuel Brown. He is in 10th grade at Myers Park High School. We first talked to her right before the new school year. He told us he was ready for the school year. Months later, his mother, Precious Brown, gives us a different story.

“At first, Emannuel had C’s and D’s,” CMS Mother Precious Brown said. “Now he’s down to D’s and F’s. I don’t appreciate it.”

The mother says this is what happens when she asks her son what’s going on. She says he shrugs his shoulders.

“That’s all I can get,” she said. “I don’t know, but what are you doing in school, why are you not doing your work? He said that the work is hard - ok can I help you. What can I do to help you? Do I need to get you a tutor?”

Precious claims she is in contact with the school.

“I’m talking to the teacher,” the mother said. “And asking what is the problem. What can I do to help? What is it I need to do to help him to build his grades up.”

Emmannuel does have an Individualized Education Program (IEP). The mother wants to if the school is following the plan to help Emmannuel make the grade.

“I understand that the school is going through a lot right now,” the mother said. “Teachers are quitting and they got the security situation at school. Somebody needs to grab a hold of the reins and help our children. They have not only fallen behind but they have fallen completely down.”

The mother has taken away Emmannuel’s phone and instituted other punishments until her son can turn things around. She says Christmas is canceled in her house. She is raising two Black boys in CMS - Emmannuel and Christian. It’s challenging. She wants her boys to succeed and is doing what is necessary to make that happen.

“This is the plan that I’ve come up with for Emmannuel,” Precious said. “If Emmanuael doesn’t get his grades together and he keeps having D’s and F’s - him and Christian. I will request they stay back - both of them...It doesn’t matter to me about kids teasing you. If you would have sat down and done what you were supposed to do when you were supposed to do it - you would be where you need to be at right now.”

