NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Firefighters responding to forest fire at Grandfather Mountain

Units are on scene of a large woods fire on the parkway side of Grandfather Mountain in the...
Units are on scene of a large woods fire on the parkway side of Grandfather Mountain in the Roseboro area. Expect smoke in the area.(Linville FD)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 4:33 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AVERY COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Linville Volunteer Fire Department is responding to a large woods fire at Grandfather Mountain on Christmas Eve.

The fire department has been responding to the scene since at least 10:30 a.m. on Friday and hasn’t provided any updates since.

The fire is on the parkway side of Grandfather Mountain in the Roseboro area. Expect smoke in the area.

More details will be provided when available.

Units are on scene of a large woods fire on the parkway side of Grandfather Mountain in the...
Units are on scene of a large woods fire on the parkway side of Grandfather Mountain in the Roseboro area. Expect smoke in the area.(Linville FD)

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Leon Morgan
CMPD: Man charged in deadly I-85 crash that killed Ofc. Mia Goodwin
Highway 74 Crash
One killed, 3 injured in 7 vehicle crash on Hwy. 74 at I-485
4-year-old Dominic made friends with a baby deer.
4-year-old Virginia boy befriends baby deer while playing outside
As if the holiday season wasn’t stressful enough for postal workers, two were recently robbed...
Police: Postal workers robbed at gunpoint in Charlotte
‘From tragic to almost unbearable’: Memorial growing, city leaders step up to help after CMPD...
‘From tragic to almost unbearable’: Memorial growing, city leaders step up to help after CMPD officer killed during crash investigation

Latest News

‘It is life-changing’: Union County family gifted wheelchair-accessible van for son with...
‘It is life-changing’: Union County family gifted wheelchair-accessible van for son with Cerebral Palsy on Christmas Eve
Cars pack StarMed COVID-19 testing center, people wait for hours to get tested on Christmas Eve
Cars pack StarMed COVID-19 testing center, people wait for hours to get tested on Christmas Eve
Cars line up at StarMed for COVID tests
Cars line up at StarMed for COVID tests
US Rep. Cawthorn, wife seek divorce after a year of marriage