Christmas will feel more like spring than winter this year

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - After a return to normal mid-week, our gradual warm-up has begun.

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Warm, mainly dry, & breezy Christmas

Even warmer temperatures return beyond the holiday

Rain chances are back to wrap up the forecast period

Rachel Coulter's Christmas Eve forecast (WBTV)

Although it was a chilly start to our Christmas Eve, temperatures will reach the low 60s this afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

Temperatures will remain mild for any evening or early Christmas morning plans as lows are only expected to bottom out in the upper 40s and lower 50s area-wide.

If you’re staying around the Carolinas for the holiday, you’ll notice even warmer temperatures Christmas Day!

Highs will top out on either side of the 70-degree mark tomorrow afternoon as clouds and winds pick up. A cold front will eventually pass overhead, bringing a few, spotty showers to the mountain region Saturday night into Sunday morning.

Despite those isolated shower chances, mainly dry conditions are forecast to persist through the holiday weekend!

Highs near 70° will quickly be replaced by highs in the low-mid 70s beyond Christmas, putting us right back in record warmth territory. Dry conditions will likely take us through the start of next week, but a more unsettled pattern as possible by New Years.

Stay tuned for frequent forecast updates as we get closer.

Merry Christmas!

