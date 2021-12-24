Cars pack StarMed COVID-19 testing center, people wait for hours to get tested on Christmas Eve

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As people are preparing for holiday get-togethers, COVID-19 tests have been increasing.

Case in point, the StarMed Tuckasegee COVID testing center in Charlotte.

Lines were formed miles down the street, as people waited hours on Christmas Eve to get tested.

WBTV’s Morgan Newell was out in the crowd as the parking lot was packed with cars.

Related: ‘We are expecting record numbers of cases’; N.C. leaders urge COVID-19 vaccinations, boosters ahead of the holidays

Just talked to a woman who got to the testing site at 8AM when StarMed opened. She waited TWO HOURS for a test! @WBTV_News https://t.co/enk3ZitQKt — Morgan Newell WBTV (@MorganNewellTV) December 24, 2021

A woman told WBTV she arrived at the testing site at 8 a.m. on Friday and waited more than two hours for a test.

COVID-19 cases are surging, mostly due to the new dominant variant - omicron.

Related: Demand for COVID-19 testing surges as cases rise

It quite literally looks like a parking lot out here. @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/uoLZHXYtDK — Morgan Newell WBTV (@MorganNewellTV) December 24, 2021

As of Tuesday, Mecklenburg County has a 10 percent COVID-19 positivity rate. Statewide, on Wednesday, North Carolina reported 4,889 new positive COVID-19 cases.

With cases on the rise, federal and state officials are urging people to get vaccinated and get tested, especially with the rampant spread of the highly contagious omicron variant, combined with people traveling for the holidays.

Another vantage point of the StarMed testing site. This is quite literally what I mean when I say “parking lot.” @WBTV_News pic.twitter.com/ex8qXOP6qM — Morgan Newell WBTV (@MorganNewellTV) December 24, 2021

When it comes to getting tested, long lines at testing sites are being seen again. However, people can now get COVID tests to take at home.

The state has a program where residents can log on and order a free test that will be sent to their home via FedEx Overnight Shipping.

The directions are easy and there’s a prepaid envelope to ship it back. Results are available in one to two days after the sample arrives back at the lab.

Mecklenburg County said its allotment of at-home COVID tests has run out.

You can find a testing site and hours here.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.