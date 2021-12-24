NC DHHS Flu
Camp Lejeune troops carry food seven miles for kids in need

Troops carry food seven miles for kids in need.
Troops carry food seven miles for kids in need.(Deric Rush)
By Deric Rush
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Marines carried 40-pound-packs for seven miles to donate food for kids in need on Thursday.

The 2nd Reconasaince Battalion from Camp Lejeune held a Ruck Run for Onslow County’s United Way Children Healthy Eating on Weekends (CHEW) program to donate canned goods, non-perishables, and other food items for more than 900 food-insecure children and their families over the holidays.

“You know some of these Marines they’ve been through probably some of these same experiences in their own communities. It’s just a way that we want to give back to say we’ve been there and even if we haven’t, still it’s the right thing to do,” said Sgt. Maj. Joseph Mendez of the 2nd Recon Battalion.

“Without this backpack they would not eat you know this doesn’t just feed these children it feeds your families as well but to be able to see our military give back it’s the best experience ever,” said Shelley Kieweg, CHEW program coordinator.

This partnership started 4 years ago and has continued with 2nd Reconasaince Battalion and other Battalions at Camp Lejeune every year.

The CHEW program provides backpacks of food to 900 children each weekend. CHEW currently serves 35 schools in Onslow County.

The CHEW bags are sent home every Friday and consist of 2 breakfasts, 2 lunches, 2 dinners, 2 fruits, and 2 snacks to sustain the children over a weekend.

