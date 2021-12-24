NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Billy Graham Rapid Response Team providing emotional support to CMPD, Charlotte community

The Rapid Response Team is helping Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police with emotional and grief support
The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team is offering emotional support for CMPD officers and people...
The Billy Graham Rapid Response Team is offering emotional support for CMPD officers and people in the community.(WBTV)
By Courtney Cole
Published: Dec. 24, 2021 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Grief and trauma are hard to process, which is why the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team is supporting those who need it.

The Rapid Response Team is helping Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police with emotional and grief support after their fellow officer, Mia Goodwin died in the line of duty on Wednesday.

“We provide emotional and spiritual care in times of crisis. We give our full support to CMPD in any way that we can possibly do that,” said Kevin Williams with the Rapid Response Team.

CMPD also has several chaplains within the department at each division.

Officer Mia Goodwin died in the line of duty while assisting with a traffic accident early Wednesday, and this pain and trauma surpassed her division, touching officers across the entire department.

“It can impact even those in the other divisions of this city when a brother or sister is lost,” Williams said.

It’s not only affecting officers, but Goodwin’s loved ones, and people in the community.

“It’s so sad, something like this, it’s the second officer I know that died in the line of duty in the last couple of months,” said Craig McKinnon who visited the memorial on Friday.

McKinnon says he didn’t know Goodwin personally but often saw her out in the community.

With every passing day, the Rapid Response Team and people in Charlotte are praying for peace and comfort to get through this difficult time.

“Prayer changes a lot of things. In a time and moment like this, during the holiday season that’s what we need more of,” McKinnon said.

For more information on the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team, click here.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daniel Leon Morgan
CMPD: Man charged in deadly I-85 crash that killed Ofc. Mia Goodwin
Highway 74 Crash
One killed, 3 injured in 7 vehicle crash on Hwy. 74 at I-485
4-year-old Dominic made friends with a baby deer.
4-year-old Virginia boy befriends baby deer while playing outside
As if the holiday season wasn’t stressful enough for postal workers, two were recently robbed...
Police: Postal workers robbed at gunpoint in Charlotte
‘From tragic to almost unbearable’: Memorial growing, city leaders step up to help after CMPD...
‘From tragic to almost unbearable’: Memorial growing, city leaders step up to help after CMPD officer killed during crash investigation

Latest News

Firefighters responding to forest fire at Grandfather Mountain
Firefighters responding to forest fire at Grandfather Mountain
Billy Graham Rapid Response Team providing emotional support to CMPD, Charlotte community
Billy Graham Rapid Response Team providing emotional support to CMPD, Charlotte community
Units are on scene of a large woods fire on the parkway side of Grandfather Mountain in the...
Firefighters responding to forest fire at Grandfather Mountain
‘It is life-changing’: Union County family gifted wheelchair-accessible van for son with...
‘It is life-changing’: Union County family gifted wheelchair-accessible van for son with Cerebral Palsy on Christmas Eve