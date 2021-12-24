Billy Graham Rapid Response Team providing emotional support to CMPD, Charlotte community

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Grief and trauma are hard to process, which is why the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team is supporting those who need it.

The Rapid Response Team is helping Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police with emotional and grief support after their fellow officer, Mia Goodwin died in the line of duty on Wednesday.

“We provide emotional and spiritual care in times of crisis. We give our full support to CMPD in any way that we can possibly do that,” said Kevin Williams with the Rapid Response Team.

CMPD also has several chaplains within the department at each division.

Officer Mia Goodwin died in the line of duty while assisting with a traffic accident early Wednesday, and this pain and trauma surpassed her division, touching officers across the entire department.

“It can impact even those in the other divisions of this city when a brother or sister is lost,” Williams said.

It’s not only affecting officers, but Goodwin’s loved ones, and people in the community.

“It’s so sad, something like this, it’s the second officer I know that died in the line of duty in the last couple of months,” said Craig McKinnon who visited the memorial on Friday.

McKinnon says he didn’t know Goodwin personally but often saw her out in the community.

With every passing day, the Rapid Response Team and people in Charlotte are praying for peace and comfort to get through this difficult time.

“Prayer changes a lot of things. In a time and moment like this, during the holiday season that’s what we need more of,” McKinnon said.

For more information on the Billy Graham Rapid Response Team, click here.

