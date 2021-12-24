18 workers fired under NC order mandating COVID shot or test

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Eighteen North Carolina state workers been fired over their refusal to comply with an executive order Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper issued this summer requiring employees to get a COVID-19 vaccine or be tested weekly, as of Dec. 17.

The North Carolina Office of State Human Resources provided the dismissal figure to The Associated Press on Wednesday after Cooper was asked about the detail in a news conference earlier this week.

The 18 fired state employees include six workers from the Department of Health and Human Services, five from the Department of Public Safety, three from the Department of Transportation and one each from four other cabinet-level agencies.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.