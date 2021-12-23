‘You’re not just driving for yourself:’ Truck driver urges drivers to be cautious following deadly crash involving CMPD officer

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Driving thousands of pounds of cargo isn’t an easy job and it comes with even greater responsibility.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have filed charges against a man after Wednesday’s crash on Interstate 85 that killed CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin.

According to the CMPD, 40-year-old Daniel Leon Morgan has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed, and felony failure to move over for stopped emergency vehicles.

Police said Morgan was operating a 2020 Volvo VNL and failed to move left to a single-open lane of travel on I-85 South. He also allegedly failed to slow down and struck, four CMPD vehicles, a semi-truck, and Ofc. Goodwin.

Clarissa Rankin was driving her route for work on I-85 Wednesday afternoon as officers and NCDOT crews finished clearing the scene of Wednesday’s deadly crash.

“All the drivers started warning each other don’t go down 85 south, don’t go down 85 south,” Rankin said. “Then it started to alarm me as a driver and I pulled over and I got some fuel that’s when my husband told me what happened and it was just tragic, it was so tragic.”

Rankin has been driving for more than five years and delivers everything from canned goods to tires.

Rankin says she was devastated hearing about Wednesday’s deadly crash. She’s urging truck drivers to remember their safety courses, stay alert, and pull over if they need rest.

“I always warn other drivers on my CB [radio], keeping my distance, and making sure I pay attention to any little thing. You gotta think - these officers wear all black, a lot of people that are not truck drivers they don’t know to wear caution vests when it’s dark outside,” she said.

Rankin says at the end of the day, it’s not about the money, it’s about taking your time and being cautious.

“You’re not just driving for yourself, you’re driving for different moms, dads, and grandparents, you’re driving for everyone on the road,” Rankin said.

