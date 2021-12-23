Why a ‘White Christmas’ in Charlotte isn’t an easy gift to get

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - For many, the holiday season just isn’t the same without a blanket of fresh snow covering the ground.

But if you’re dreaming of a White Christmas around Charlotte, I’m sorry, you’ll be disappointed yet again this year.

It usually turns out that way.

In fact, in 143 years of record-keeping, the Queen City has enjoyed a “White Christmas” exactly four times. The last was in 2010 when a half-inch of snow fell Christmas night. More snow fell overnight, and it was the stuff dreams are made of! Check out this map; almost every county in North Carolina had snow that Christmas and many in South Carolina too.

The last time Charlotte had a White Christmas was in 2010. (Source: National Weather Service)

There have been seven other times Charlotte has experienced at least a few flurries on Christmas Day - some neighborhoods south of Charlotte even saw a few flakes last Christmas morning - but because trace amounts aren’t able to be measured, they technically don’t count.

The reality is there’s only about a 3% chance of seeing snow on any given Christmas Day in the Queen City, so the odds are long, to begin with. Typically, the chances are better in the North Carolina mountains, where there’s usually snow on the ground Christmas morning one out of every five years. But even in the High Country, there won’t be any snow this Christmas.

There have been seven years of trace snow amounts. (Source: WBTV)

Throw in a La Nina pattern, highlighted by unseasonably warm temperatures and severe drought conditions across the Piedmont, and the deck is really stacked against us. While we likely won’t match the Christmas record of 77 degrees set in 1955 in Charlotte, on Saturday we’ll likely be at least 70 degrees, so the kids will be able to get outdoors and ride their new bikes.

The sad truth for snow lovers is that we’ve had more 70 degree-plus Christmases - five and counting - than White Christmases, which stand at four.

If you want snow on Christmas this year, your best bet would be to head out west or up north to the Canadian border states.

Well, even if your Christmas can’t be white, I hope it’s merry and bright!

Maybe next year.

Meteorologist Al Conklin

