NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

US Rep. Scanlon’s carjacked vehicle found; 5 in custody

FILE - Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust...
FILE - Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon, D-Pa., speaks during a House Judiciary subcommittee on antitrust on Capitol Hill on Wednesday, July 29, 2020, in Washington. U.S. Rep. Scanlon was carjacked at gunpoint by two men in a south Philadelphia park but wasn’t injured, police and her office said. Police said Scanlon, was walking to her parked vehicle after a meeting in FDR park shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021, when two armed men demanded her keys.(Mandel Ngan/Pool via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 7:22 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — The vehicle stolen at gunpoint in Philadelphia from U.S. Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon was found in neighboring Delaware with five suspects inside, who were in police custody Thursday, police said.

Scanlon’s blue Acura MDX was located Wednesday night in Newark, Delaware, about 45 miles from Philadelphia, Delaware State Police said.

The suspects were being processed, police said. Their names have not been released, and no other details were available.

Scanlon, a Democrat, was walking to her parked vehicle after a meeting in the city’s FDR Park shortly before 3 p.m. Wednesday when two armed men demanded her keys, police said. She handed them over, and one drove off in the car while the other followed in a dark sport utility vehicle, police said.

Scanlon was physically unharmed, said her spokesperson, Lauren Cox. Several personal and work items were also taken with the vehicle, police said.

Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon's vehicle, a blue 2017 Acura MDX, was found Wednesday night.
Rep. Mary Gay Scanlon's vehicle, a blue 2017 Acura MDX, was found Wednesday night.(Source: KYW/CNN)

“I am relieved that Congresswoman Scanlon was not physically injured, and my thoughts are with her during this difficult time,” Police Commissioner Danielle Outlaw said in a statement, vowing that police would provide any support needed.

Scanlon, whose district includes portions of south Philadelphia and neighboring Delaware County, was among elected officials meeting to discuss constituent concerns around ongoing development plans for the park, The Philadelphia Inquirer reported.

Scanlon’s office said she expressed gratitude to city police for their quick response and to her local police department and the Sergeant at Arms in Washington for working with Philadelphia police “to ensure her continued safety.”

Mayor Jim Kenney said he was “appalled to learn of this violent crime” against the congresswoman, whom he described as his friend and colleague.

“My thoughts are with her during what I’m sure is a traumatic time,” he said in a Twitter post.

“Everyone deserves to feel safe in our city, and sadly that hasn’t always been the case this year,” Kenney said. “It’s disheartening and infuriating that criminals feel emboldened to commit such a reckless crime in the middle of the day in what should be a place of peace—one of our city’s parks.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mia Goodwin was a mother to three children and had recently returned to work from...
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies in crash on I-85 in Charlotte, days after return from maternity leave
A Charlotte police officer was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85...
Highway back open after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer killed in crash on I-85 South
Officer Mia Goodwin was a wife, mother of three children and a six-year veteran of the...
Condolences pour in from all over for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in interstate crash
Deputies say 40-year-old Jonathan Wright is wanted on several out-of-state warrants and is...
Authorities: Father at center of Texas Amber Alert has outstanding warrants out of Mooresville, N.C.
A dinosaur embryo has been found inside a fossilized egg. Here's what that means.
A dinosaur embryo has been found inside a fossilized egg. Here’s what that means.

Latest News

On December 22nd, Three Rivers Land Trust (TRLT) closed a 92 acre project in Montgomery County...
Salisbury-based Three Rivers Land Trust announces new conservation project in Montgomery County
Pfizer is adding a third dose to the trial, which is a setback for those hoping to have the...
Pfizer to add third dose to COVID-19 vaccine trial for children under 5, causing delays
Deputies say 40-year-old Jonathan Wright is wanted on several out-of-state warrants and is...
Reward issued for three children at center of Texas Amber Alert; father wanted on N.C. warrants
Michelle Caddigan comes to Catawba from Wingate University.
Catawba College names new Athletic Director
Police have responded to an apartment complex off Deergreen Lane for a homicide investigation.
Homicide investigation underway after person found dead in northeast Charlotte