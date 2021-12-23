Temperatures are on their way back up for the Christmas holiday

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Although today’s temperatures are typical for the start of winter, well above average conditions are not far off.

Seasonable and sunny today

Very warm and mainly dry for Christmas

Scattered shower chances return next week

It was a cold start to our Thursday as lows bottomed out in the 20s in many locations, but lots of sunshine has helped to warm us into the low-mid 50s this afternoon. You’ll want to keep the winter coat on standby for any plans this evening or tomorrow morning as temperatures drop back into the 30s. This drop in temperature will be short-lived!

Next few days (First Alert Weather)

High temperatures will gradually warm from the low-mid 60s Christmas Eve, to near 70 degrees by Christmas Day as high pressure slides to our southeast. We’ll be even warmer next week as a ridge of high pressure builds overhead. This will allow highs in the low-mid 70s through much of next week

In regards to our upcoming rain chances, a cold front will be passing overhead this weekend and could spark a few showers in the mountains for the Christmas holiday, but the rest of us should stay dry.

Rainfall next 7 days (First Alert Weather)

The northeast and the west will be more active into the weekend, with travel impacts from rain and snow likely.

Merry Christmas!

- Rachel Coulter

