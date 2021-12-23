NC DHHS Flu
Seasonal Thursday ahead before Santa delivers a warm Christmas weekend

Temperatures will quickly rise to the lower 60s on Friday, Christmas Eve Day, with dry conditions holding.
By Al Conklin
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:55 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Sunshine is back in the forecast today along with afternoon readings in the middle 50s, exactly where we’re supposed to be just before Christmas. But this will be the coolest day out of the next week, as readings will be on the rise starting Friday.

  • Sunshine and seasonal 50s today
  • Midler air arrives Christmas Eve
  • Warm enough for a Christmas cookout

For the most up-to-the-minute updates, download the WBTV Weather App.

Clear skies tonight. Evening readings will be in the 40s, but we’ll wind up close to 32 degrees overnight.

Temperatures will quickly rise to the lower 60s on Friday, Christmas Eve Day, with dry conditions holding. Christmas Eve will be mild and likely dry with readings in the 50s.

Christmas Day and Sunday will be unseasonably warm. Not record-breaking, but afternoon readings on Christmas will push into the lower 70s around the Piedmont followed by even warmer weather in the low to mid-70s for the Panthers game on Sunday. There are a couple of very small rain chances in the mountains over the holiday weekend, though the rain chances across the Piedmont look to remain very low.

Rain chances may gradually pick up a little bit early next week, but at the same time, unseasonably warm temperatures appear to hold through at least the middle part of next week.

Hope you have a great day!

Meteorologist Al Conklin

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

