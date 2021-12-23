SC judge and USC graduate Michelle Childs to fill DC appeals court seat

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - President Biden named the twelfth round of Judicial Nominees on Thursday afternoon.

Michelle Childs, a longtime S.C. judge and University of South Carolina graduate was nominated to fill a DC appeals court seat.

Judge Childs has served as a United States District Court Judge for the District of South Carolina since 2010.

She previously served as a state trial court judge on the South Carolina Circuit Court from 2006 to 2010.

Ultimately receiving her Master’s in Judicial Studies from Duke University in 2016, Childs first earned her J.D. from the University of South Carolina School of Law and her M.A. in Personnel and Employment Relations from the University of South Carolina School of Business in 1991.

