NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

SC judge and USC graduate Michelle Childs to fill DC appeals court seat

President Biden named the twelfth round of Judicial Nominees on Thursday afternoon.
President Biden named the twelfth round of Judicial Nominees on Thursday afternoon.(U.S. District Judge Michelle Childs OFFICIAL PHOTO)
By Connor Lomis
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 4:57 PM EST|Updated: 20 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - President Biden named the twelfth round of Judicial Nominees on Thursday afternoon.

Michelle Childs, a longtime S.C. judge and University of South Carolina graduate was nominated to fill a DC appeals court seat.

Judge Childs has served as a United States District Court Judge for the District of South Carolina since 2010.

She previously served as a state trial court judge on the South Carolina Circuit Court from 2006 to 2010.

Ultimately receiving her Master’s in Judicial Studies from Duke University in 2016, Childs first earned her J.D. from the University of South Carolina School of Law and her M.A. in Personnel and Employment Relations from the University of South Carolina School of Business in 1991.

Copyright 2021 WIS. All rights reserved.

Notice a spelling or grammar error in this article? Click or tap here to report it. Please include the article’s headline.

Most Read

Daniel Leon Morgan
CMPD: Man charged in deadly I-85 crash that killed Ofc. Mia Goodwin
Highway 74 Crash
One killed, 3 injured in 7 vehicle crash on Hwy. 74 at I-485
4-year-old Dominic made friends with a baby deer.
4-year-old Virginia boy befriends baby deer while playing outside
As if the holiday season wasn’t stressful enough for postal workers, two were recently robbed...
Police: Postal workers robbed at gunpoint in Charlotte
‘From tragic to almost unbearable’: Memorial growing, city leaders step up to help after CMPD...
‘From tragic to almost unbearable’: Memorial growing, city leaders step up to help after CMPD officer killed during crash investigation

Latest News

Commissioner Morris continues as chair; Commissioner Kiger named vice chair
Cabarrus County Commissioners elect leadership
Lauren Hoben is a Rowan County native and a Catawba College graduate.
Attorney Lauren Hoben running to fill spot of retiring Rowan County judge
Gov. Cooper has not shown any indication of interest in the presidential office.
NY Times: Donors encouraged Gov. Roy Cooper to consider running for president in 2024
Some people are taking an unusual route to get a certain sleep aid in their body - by vaping...
Young people vaping this sleep aid could damage their lungs. It’s a new trend that has doctors concerned
Cynthia Dry seeks to fill the judicial seat to be vacated by Chief District Court Judge Charlie...
Former assistant district attorney seeks judge’s seat