Salisbury Fire Department announces new Battalion Chief

Battalion Chief Lauran McCulloh joined the department in 2007
Battalion Chief Lauran McCulloh joined the department in 2007(Salisbury Fire Department)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:44 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Salisbury Fire Chief Robert Parnell has announced the promotion of Lauran McCulloh to the rank of Battalion Chief effective December 25, 2021.

Battalion Chief Lauran McCulloh joined the department in 2007 as a Fire Control Specialist and has steadily worked her way through the ranks of Firefighter, Engineer, Lieutenant, Captain, and most recently serving as Interim Battalion Chief. McCulloh, a graduate of South Rowan High School, holds state certifications as a Firefighter II, Fire Officer II, Fire Instructor II, Hazardous Materials Technician, and possesses a National Child Passenger Seat Safety Certification.

She earned her Associate Degree in Emergency Medical Science from Rowan-Cabarrus Community College, and is currently pursuing her Bachelor of Arts Degree in Fire and Emergency Service Administration from Fayetteville State University. Battalion Chief McCulloh is assigned to “B” shift as the shift commander.

