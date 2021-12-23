NC DHHS Flu
Rowan Chamber breakfast to feature 2022 economic outlook

Marqueta Welton is Chief of Staff for the North Carolina Department of Commerce
Marqueta Welton will speak at the 2022 Economic Outlook for the Power In Partnership (PIP) on...
Marqueta Welton will speak at the 2022 Economic Outlook for the Power In Partnership (PIP) on Thurs., January 20(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Rowan Chamber of Commerce has announced that Marqueta Welton will speak at the 2022 Economic Outlook for the Power In Partnership (PIP) on Thurs., January 20, 7:30 a.m. at Trinity Oaks (728 Klumac Road). Welton is Chief of Staff for the North Carolina Department of Commerce. PIP Sponsor is the Rowan EDC.

Welton serves as Chief of Staff for the North Carolina Department of Commerce where she guides policy development and provides strategic leadership for economic development, and science and technology innovation.  She also oversees key agency operations. Before joining the Department of Commerce, Welton served as Deputy Secretary for the North Carolina Department of Administration.  There she oversaw the state’s central procurement division and other internal support operations for state agencies. She is a graduate of Wayne State University Business School and Wayne State University Law School.  She is a member of the North Carolina State Bar and is a North Carolina licensed Real Estate Broker.

The remaining PIP programs for this season include:

  • Feb. 17 – State Legislative Breakfast; Sponsor: Piedmont Natural Gas
  • March 17 – Salute to Agri-business; Sponsor: F & M Bank
  • April 21 – Health Care; Sponsor: Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
  • May 19 – Leadership Speaker; Sponsor: Duke Energy

For those wishing to attend who do not hold a Power Card, individual reservations are welcome; however, the reservation deadline is Tues., Jan. 18 by 5 p.m. The cost is $15 for members and $25 for non-members. The price includes the cost of breakfast and the program.

Contact the Chamber for information on reservations or sponsorship opportunities at 704.633.4221 or info@rowanchamber.com

