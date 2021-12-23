NC DHHS Flu
Reward issued for three children at center of Texas Amber Alert; father wanted on N.C. warrants

The U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of those children.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:34 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV/KENS5) – A reward is being offered for information that brings home three children who are missing out of Texas.

Authorities believe they are with their father, who is wanted on warrants out of Mooresville.

Now, the U.S. Marshals are offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the safe return of those children.

Medina County Sheriff’s deputies say Jonathan Wright is the suspect in this Amber Alert. Sheriff Randy Brown says it’s time for him to bring his kids home.

🔥🔥🔥 The Medina County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating the below pictured man and children....

Posted by The Medina County Sheriff's Office, Texas on Tuesday, December 21, 2021

“He needs to turn himself in. He needs to let these kids get back with their mother. That’s the biggest thing. He needs to step up and be a dad, quit worrying about his freedom,” Brown said.

Wright was last seen in Hondo, Texas - that’s west of San Antonio - with his two young sons and daughter.

Anyone with information is asked to call deputies.

