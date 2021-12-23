Police: Postal workers robbed at gunpoint in Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As if the holiday season wasn’t stressful enough for postal workers, two were recently robbed at gunpoint while delivering mail in Charlotte.

The two United States Postal Workers were robbed around 2:40 p.m. Dec. 21 on the 400 block of Music Hall Way. Police are looking for answers.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin Black male in his 20s.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600, visit charlottecrimestoppers.com or download the P3 Tips app.

