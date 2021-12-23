NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Police: Postal workers robbed at gunpoint in Charlotte

Anyone with information should reach out to Crime Stoppers
As if the holiday season wasn’t stressful enough for postal workers, two were recently robbed...
As if the holiday season wasn’t stressful enough for postal workers, two were recently robbed at gunpoint while delivering mail in Charlotte.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:20 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - As if the holiday season wasn’t stressful enough for postal workers, two were recently robbed at gunpoint while delivering mail in Charlotte.

The two United States Postal Workers were robbed around 2:40 p.m. Dec. 21 on the 400 block of Music Hall Way. Police are looking for answers.

The suspect is described as a tall, thin Black male in his 20s.

Anyone with information about the robbery should call Crime Stoppers anonymously at 704-334-1600, visit charlottecrimestoppers.com or download the P3 Tips app.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mia Goodwin was a mother to three children and had recently returned to work from...
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies in crash on I-85 in Charlotte, days after return from maternity leave
A Charlotte police officer was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85...
Highway back open after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer killed in crash on I-85 South
Officer Mia Goodwin was a wife, mother of three children and a six-year veteran of the...
Condolences pour in from all over for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in interstate crash
Deputies say 40-year-old Jonathan Wright is wanted on several out-of-state warrants and is...
Authorities: Father at center of Texas Amber Alert has outstanding warrants out of Mooresville, N.C.
‘From tragic to almost unbearable’: Memorial growing, city leaders step up to help after CMPD...
‘From tragic to almost unbearable’: Memorial growing, city leaders step up to help after CMPD officer killed during crash investigation

Latest News

Zaki Davis
Man charged with first-degree murder after child dies, Charlotte police say
The CMPD is seeking persons of interest in connection with a Dec. 14 homicide on South Tryon...
Persons of interest sought after homicide outside southwest Charlotte shopping center
Rock Hill officers are looking for help identifying two people they say stole more than $7,000...
Help needed in identifying Rock Hill, S.C. credit card thieves
CMPD: Man charged in deadly I-85 crash that killed Ofc. Mia Goodwin
CMPD: Man charged in deadly I-85 crash that killed Ofc. Mia Goodwin