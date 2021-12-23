Police: Newton man shot, killed girlfriend after argument

NEWTON, N.C. (WBTV) - Just two days before Christmas, a woman was shot and killed after an argument with her boyfriend in Newton.

The shooting happened in the 1 a.m. hour at a home on Maple Court. Officers with Newton Police Department say they found Hope Kennedy, 45, had been shot.

Her boyfriend, Thomas Gardner, 39, and two teenage children were in the house at the time.

Kennedy was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center but died from her injuries.

Police say the two adults had gotten into an argument that turned physical and led to the shooting. Gardner was immediately taken to jail and charged with second-degree murder. He is being held without bond.

Both children were unharmed and are with a family member.

“This is a tragic situation no matter how you look at it, especially around the Christmas holiday. Our thoughts and prayers are with the Kennedy family and those beautiful kids,” said Chief Vidal Sipe. “Domestic violence continues to be a serious smatter and needs to be addressed immediately. If you or someone you know are in a mentally and/or physically abusive relationship, call 911 in emergency situations, 828-465-7430 for any other help or contact the Family Guidance Center at 828-322-1400 (crisis [line is] 828-228-1787) for counseling and mental health assistance.

This is an ongoing investigation and anyone with information is asked to contact Investigator Carlos Uribe with the Newton Police Department at curibe@newtonnc.gov or by phone at 828-465-7430.

