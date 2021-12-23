NC DHHS Flu
Police: Man forced a woman into a car, fired shots at officers during east Charlotte chase

The situation ended when investigators say that man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 10:51 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police say a man forced a woman into his car, led police on a chase through east Charlotte and fired shots at officers Wednesday night.

The situation ended when investigators say that man died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

CMPD investigators are classifying it as a death investigation. According to authorities, the woman who they say was forced into the car only suffered minor injuries.

The situation started around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday when officers responded to a domestic violence call near Sharon Amity Road, according to the CMPD.

There, officers say the man forced the woman into his car. A short time later, they spotted the suspect’s car and tried to stop him.

According to law enforcement, the man then took off and a chase began.

“During that brief vehicle pursuit the suspect did fire two … multiple rounds at the officers’ vehicles and one vehicle was struck with gunfire,” CMPD Maj. Jackie Bryley said. “They got to about the 3200 block of Shamrock Drive and officers discovered the victim … the suspect with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.”

No CMPD officers were injured and investigators said those officers did not return fire.

The incident was initially classified as a homicide, but an update from the CMPD shortly after 12:30 a.m. Thursday announced it is now a death investigation.

That investigation is continuing.

