Persons of interest sought after homicide outside southwest Charlotte shopping center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying persons of interest in connection with a homicide last week in southwest Charlotte.

On Friday, the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department released surveillance camera images of four individuals. Authorities said there are no warrants currently on file.

Police said a man was pronounced dead with a gunshot wound off of South Tryon Street Tuesday just before 5:15 p.m. on Dec. 14.

Authorities said three people were involved in a fight near a bus stop and it spilled over into the parking lot of a strip mall where the incident occurred.

CMPD identified the victim as 46-year-old Richard Marshall Jr.

Anyone who knows the identities of the people of interest should call (704) 432-TIPS or Crime Stoppers at (704) 334-1600.

