One killed, 3 injured in 7 vehicle crash on Hwy. 74 at I-485

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - One person has been killed and 3 others were seriously injured in a traffic collision involving seven vehicles in Matthews, according to Medic.

WBTV’s Sky 3 flew over the scene around 2 p.m. on Thursday where multiple cars and trucks could be seen overturned in the accident.

Matthews Police say all seven cars were traveling in the same direction.

The westbound side of E. Independence Blvd. (Hwy. 74) at I-485 is currently closed due to the ongoing investigation of the crash.

Medic says 3 injured patients were transported to the hospital.

The area will remain closed for an extended period of time until the completion of this on-scene investigation. An alternate route for motorists is highly recommended to avoid this area which also includes extensive delays traveling on the eastbound side of Hwy. 74 due to slow-moving onlooker traffic.

More details will be released when available.

Inbound will be shut down for an extended period of time over the bridge if 485. Eastbound traffic is backed up all the way to downtown Charlotte. Seek alternate routes. https://t.co/cHSSNtV4i2 — MATTHEWS FIRE & EMS (@MatthewsFireEMS) December 23, 2021

