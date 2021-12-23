Nazareth Child & Family Connection residents treated to fun-filled Christmas celebration

ROWAN COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV) - The young residents of Nazareth Child & Family Connection’s residential home were treated to a traditional Christmas party Saturday, complete with opening of gifts, a non-traditional Christmas meal, and loads of fun.

Cases for a Cause, another local nonprofit, put on Saturday’s big party at the Saleeby-Fisher YMCA with a huge helping hand from the community. More than $9,000 was raised for the event, which meant every child’s Christmas list was filled, along with a full meal for the more than 100 people in attendance. That total did not include the many individual gifts that were dropped off for children.

“We all like presents, but I told the children we wanted them to know that everyone there thinks about them, loves them and prays for them,” said Alex Hiatt, the founder and president of Cases For A Cause.

Vernon Walters Jr., the president and CEO of Nazareth, says the annual Christmas party is one of the biggest and most rewarding days of the year, not only for Nazareth residents, but staff members.

“To see the kids light up and enjoy the party every year is amazing,” said Walters. “Some of the children have never had a real Christmas, or if they had one, it wasn’t big. It is a blessing to see what this day means to them. And we are so grateful for the folks with Cases For A Cause putting it on.”

Each child’s wish list was fully completed said Hiatt, with gifts ranging from games to clothes to gift cards. Everyone was also treated to a taco and burrito bar lunch, a choice the residents voted on in advance. The children were middle and high school age.

Sponsors helping Cases For A Cause with the event included Ryan Noble Construction Inc., William Ryan Enterprises Inc., Rowan Custom Cabinets, Brenda Jane Bryan, Mr. and Mrs. Gregory Alcorn, Darby and Betty Dillard, Smiley’s Cycle Works, Rolling Thunder Chapter 6, Jaybird’s Custom Cycles, Mr. and Mrs. Paul David Cranford, Mr. and Mrs. Jacob Speck, East Rowan YMCA, and Smoke Pit Salisbury.

Cases For A Cause is a nonprofit organization that works to support the physical and emotional wellbeing of children in foster care by building relationships, providing for their basic needs and education the community while advocating for the children.

