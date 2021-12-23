Murder suspect found dead in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A murder investigation ends with police finding the suspect dead.

According to Wilmington Police, 23-year-old Elijah Keever was a suspect in the stabbing death of Randy Davis.

The 62-year-old was found with several stab wounds December 13 on Park Avenue.

Wilmington Police suspect Keever broke into someone’s home on Hinton Ave. and stabbed their dog to death sometime before 10 p.m. December 13.

According to police, Keever encountered Davis on Park Ave. after the break-in and stabbed him.

He fled the scene and allegedly broke into a business in the 100 block of Sebrell Ave.

Sometime after, a resident reported seeing a naked man running across Oleander Dr.

Officers attempted to track down the man, but were unable to find him.

Wilmington Police were later called to a wooded area between Oleander and Greenville Village Mobile Home Park about a nude body being found.

Investigators later determined the body found was Keever’s.

His cause of death is unknown. Police are waiting for toxicology reports from the autopsy to be completed.

Copyright 2021 WECT. All rights reserved.