Mecklenburg County hits 10% positivity rate in past week as cases continue to rise

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Mecklenburg County is back in the red and now classified as high community spread for COVID-19.

The county hit a 10 percent positivity rate over the past seven days, which is the highest the county has been in months.

High community spread is when the county is in a 10 percent or more positivity rate.

Data from the Meck County government websites shows that the positivity rate has increased from 8.3% on Dec. 15 to 10% on Dec. 21.

For comparison, just a little over a month ago, Meck County was at a positivity rate of 5.1%. In November, County Commissioners changed the guidelines for lowering the mask mandate, to just seven days below five percent positivity rate. But the rate has only gone up since then.

The highly contagious Omicron variant has been identified in most counties in North Carolina, including Mecklenburg County, and is now the dominant strain in the United States.

