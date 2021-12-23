NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Law enforcement procession accompanies body of CMPD officer Mia Goodwin to funeral home

Goodwin was killed early Wednesday morning while helping other officers clear an accident scene on I-85 near W.T. Harris Blvd.
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 5:19 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A procession featuring dozens of law enforcement officers on motorcycles and in patrol cars accompanied the hearse bearing the body of fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Office Mia Goodwin to the funeral home on Thursday afternoon.

Goodwin was killed early Wednesday morning while helping other officers clear an accident scene on I-85 near W.T. Harris Blvd.

On Thursday afternoon, CMPD patrol cars, and patrol cars from other agencies such as Davidson Police, lined both sides of Reno Avenue at the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office. There were motorcycle units from CMPD, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The procession left Reno Avenue just after 3:00 p.m. for the drive to Alexander Funeral Home on Statesville Avenue. Traffic was stopped at intersections along the way as the procession passed by.

RELATED: CMPD: Man charged in deadly I-85 crash that killed Ofc. Mia Goodwin

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mia Goodwin was a mother to three children and had recently returned to work from...
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies in crash on I-85 in Charlotte, days after return from maternity leave
A Charlotte police officer was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85...
Highway back open after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer killed in crash on I-85 South
Daniel Leon Morgan
CMPD: Man charged in deadly I-85 crash that killed Ofc. Mia Goodwin
Officer Mia Goodwin was a wife, mother of three children and a six-year veteran of the...
Condolences pour in from all over for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in interstate crash
4-year-old Dominic made friends with a baby deer.
4-year-old Virginia boy befriends baby deer while playing outside

Latest News

Truck driver urges drivers to be cautious following deadly crash involving CMPD officer
Truck driver urges drivers to be cautious following deadly crash involving CMPD officer
Law enforcement procession accompanies body of Officer Mia Goodwin to funeral home
Law enforcement procession accompanies body of Officer Mia Goodwin to funeral home
Highway I-85 south bound at WT Harris was closed up until 4:00 pm Wednesday after a deadly...
‘You’re not just driving for yourself:’ Truck driver urges drivers to be cautious following deadly crash involving CMPD officer
Man charged with first-degree murder after child dies, Charlotte police say
Man charged with first-degree murder after child dies, Charlotte police say