Law enforcement procession accompanies body of CMPD officer Mia Goodwin to funeral home

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A procession featuring dozens of law enforcement officers on motorcycles and in patrol cars accompanied the hearse bearing the body of fallen Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Office Mia Goodwin to the funeral home on Thursday afternoon.

Goodwin was killed early Wednesday morning while helping other officers clear an accident scene on I-85 near W.T. Harris Blvd.

On Thursday afternoon, CMPD patrol cars, and patrol cars from other agencies such as Davidson Police, lined both sides of Reno Avenue at the Mecklenburg County Medical Examiner’s Office. There were motorcycle units from CMPD, the Cabarrus County Sheriff’s Office and the North Carolina State Highway Patrol.

The procession left Reno Avenue just after 3:00 p.m. for the drive to Alexander Funeral Home on Statesville Avenue. Traffic was stopped at intersections along the way as the procession passed by.

Funeral arrangements have not been announced.

