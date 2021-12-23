NC DHHS Flu
It will feel more like Christmas in Florida this year

First Alert Weather: This year won’t feel like a regular Carolina Christmas
By Eric Thomas
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 6:57 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - With all the buzz about the warm weather pattern we’re in, our local early risers might have a different opinion as our last five consecutive mornings have started out in the 20s and 30s.

  • Expect a warm Christmas Eve
  • Expect an even warmer Christmas Day
  • Expect an even warmer Christmas week

The warmth hasn’t stopped many of those days from surging into the 60s and 70s over the past week. And there is more of that to come going forward and yes, even the morning lows will push into the 40s and 50s beginning this weekend.

Christmas Eve forecast
Christmas Eve forecast(First Alert Weather)

While some, of course, might have been hoping for a White Christmas, those who enjoy warmer weather and the opportunity to ride their brand new bicycles on Christmas Day will be more than pleased!

Chances of rain are slim and none over the weekend. Scattered light showers will begin to appear early next week, but the most likely chance of any measurable rain probably holds off until next Thursday.

7 day forecast
7 day forecast(First Alert Weather)

Merry Christmas and Happy New Year!

- Eric Thomas

