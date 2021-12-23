Homicide investigation underway after person found dead in northeast Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Officers are conducting a homicide investigation in northeast Charlotte Thursday morning.

According to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department, officers were called to Deergreen Lane where one person has been pronounced deceased.

Deergreen Lane is off Pavilion Boulevard and near University Meadows Elementary School.

Police said they responded shortly after 6 a.m. Thursday for an assault with a deadly weapon call for service. When they arrives, officers found one victim with an apparent gunshot wound inside of an apartment. That person was pronounced dead by Medic.

