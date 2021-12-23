NC DHHS Flu
Help needed in identifying Rock Hill, S.C. credit card thieves

Rock Hill officers are looking for help identifying two people they say stole more than $7,000...
Rock Hill officers are looking for help identifying two people they say stole more than $7,000 in credit cards.(Rock Hill Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill police are asking the public’s help in identifying two gift card thieves.

A man and a woman are accused of stealing credit cards at a Best Buy, Target and Walmart in Rock Hill, S.C. The amount stolen totals more than $7,000.

Anyone with information can reach out to York County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321 or crimestoppersofyorkcounty.com.

