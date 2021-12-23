Help needed in identifying Rock Hill, S.C. credit card thieves

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill police are asking the public’s help in identifying two gift card thieves.

On 12/18/2021 these two individuals used stolen credit cards in Rock Hill at Best Buy, Target, and Wal-Mart for over $7000. If you can identify either person, call @YCCrimeStoppers at 1-877-409-4321 or https://t.co/ZLXGu29bD9 pic.twitter.com/YHmatCcz5J — Rock Hill PD (@rockhillpd) December 23, 2021

A man and a woman are accused of stealing credit cards at a Best Buy, Target and Walmart in Rock Hill, S.C. The amount stolen totals more than $7,000.

Anyone with information can reach out to York County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321 or crimestoppersofyorkcounty.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.