Help needed in identifying Rock Hill, S.C. credit card thieves
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:59 AM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Rock Hill police are asking the public’s help in identifying two gift card thieves.
A man and a woman are accused of stealing credit cards at a Best Buy, Target and Walmart in Rock Hill, S.C. The amount stolen totals more than $7,000.
Anyone with information can reach out to York County Crime Stoppers at 1-877-409-4321 or crimestoppersofyorkcounty.com.
Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.