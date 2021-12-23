NC DHHS Flu
Consumer prices up 5.7% over past year, fastest in 39 years

Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave...
Black Friday shoppers wear face masks and gloves during the coronavirus pandemic as they leave the Uniqlo store along Fifth Avenue, Friday, Nov. 27, 2020, in New York. Retailers are expected to usher in the unofficial start to the holiday shopping season Friday, Nov. 26, 2021, with bigger crowds than last year in a closer step toward normalcy. But the fallout from the pandemic continues to weigh on businesses and shoppers' minds.(AP Photo/Mary Altaffer, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:05 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. consumer prices rose 5.7% over the past year, the fastest pace in 39 years, as a surge in inflation confronts Americans with the holiday shopping season under way.

The November increase, reported Thursday by the Commerce Department, followed a 5.1% rise for the 12 months ending in October and kept up a trend of annual price gains running well above the 2% inflation target set by the Federal Reserve.

Thursday’s report showed that consumer spending, which accounts for 70% of economic activity, rose 0.6% in November, a solid gain but below the 1.4% surge in October.

Personal incomes, which provide the fuel for future spending increases, rose 0.4% in November, slightly lower than the 0.5% increase in October.

The big jump in the Commerce Department’s price gauge was similar to the rise in the consumer price index, which was up 6.8% for the 12 months ending in November, also the biggest surge by this measurement in 39 years.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

