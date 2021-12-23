NC DHHS Flu
CMPD: Man charged in deadly I-85 crash that killed Ofc. Mia Goodwin

Daniel Leon Morgan
Daniel Leon Morgan(Source: Mecklenburg County Jail)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 9:31 AM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) – Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have filed charges against a man after Wednesday’s crash on Interstate 85 that killed CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin.

Officer Mia Goodwin was a wife, mother of three children and a six-year veteran of the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.(CMPD/Morgan Newell/WBTV)

According to the CMPD, 40-year-old Daniel Leon Morgan has been charged with involuntary manslaughter, misdemeanor death by vehicle, failure to reduce speed and felony failure to move over for stopped emergency vehicles.

Police said Morgan was operating a 2020 Volvo VNL and failed to move left to a single-open lane of travel on I-85 South. He also allegedly failed to slow down and struck, four CMPD vehicles, a semi-truck and Ofc. Goodwin.

The crash happened around 3:30 a.m. Wednesday and closed I-85 South near W.T. Harris Boulevard for over 12 hours.

According to the CMPD, officers were called to a crash late Tuesday night involving an overturned semi-truck, hauling grain, on I-85 southbound at West WT Harris Boulevard that spilled a load of grain onto the interstate. The North Carolina State Highway Patrol and the Charlotte Fire Department responded to assist with potential hazardous material, investigators said.

At 1:03 a.m., a travel lane was opened to allow southbound traffic to bypass the accident, according to the CMPD. Traffic cones were deployed around the work crew and police vehicles with emergency equipment were activated.

Around 3:39 a.m., a semi-truck with a trailer that was heading southbound collided with a second semi-truck, which caused them to strike multiple CMPD vehicles, officers said.

According to the CMPD, Goodwin was pronounced dead on the scene by Medic minutes later due to injuries she sustained. Additionally, three other officers were taken to Atrium Main where they were treated and released, officials said. They were identified as Shannon Foster, Sean Husk and Jackson Buffington.

Goodwin, who has been with the department since 2015, was on her fifth day back to work after maternity leave. She leaves behind her husband, a Charlotte firefighter, and three small children.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

