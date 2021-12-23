Catawba College names new Athletic Director

NC DHHS Flu
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 8:48 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - Catawba College is pleased to announce the appointment of their new athletic director, Michelle Caddigan, after conducting a national search. She comes to Catawba from Wingate University where she most recently served as the Deputy Director of Athletics and Senior Woman Administrator. She will begin her tenure at Catawba on January 10.

“This is a great day for Catawba College,” said President David. P. Nelson. “Michelle brings a wealth of experience and a passion for student success. With her proven leadership I have no doubt our students will be successful in the classroom and compete at the highest level. I’m truly thrilled Michelle will be Catawba’s next Director of Athletics.”

Caddigan brings a wide variety of experiences to the role. She has been an administer and coach since joining Wingate in 1997. She supervised 16 NCAA Division II sports, served on the SAC Athletics Council, and has been involved in numerous NCAA Division II committees and events.

She hopes to guide student athletes to success both in competition and in the classroom. Caddigan will also be Catawba’s first female Athletic Director since the college’s founding in 1851.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to serve as the next Director of Athletics at Catawba College,” said Caddigan. “Through the interview process it quickly became apparent that, under the visionary leadership of President

Nelson, Catawba is a special place positioned for great success. I look forward to working with the fantastic coaches, staff, and entire campus community to provide our student athletes a quality experience.”

