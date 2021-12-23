NC DHHS Flu
Beds for Kids and Speedway Children’s Charities gets $10,000 donation from racing executive

(Shown L-R: Graham, Starnes and Lutz)
(Shown L-R: Graham, Starnes and Lutz)(Submitted photo)
By David Whisenant
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CONCORD, N.C. (WBTV) - Bob Lutz, CEO of Driving 101, which operates NASCAR Racing Experience, Richard Petty Driving Experience and Mario Andretti Racing Experience, presented a donation of $10,000 this week to Speedway Children’s Charities – Charlotte Chapter to support Charlotte-based Beds for Kids.

“We’ve been honored to support Speedway Children’s Charities for many years,” said Lutz. “Since the annual Speedway Children’s Charities gala was cancelled this year, we wanted to make sure we were continuing to help them fulfill their mission in the community with a donation to an important community organization.”

Lutz joined Lisa Starnes, director of Speedway Children’s Charities, and Malcom Graham, executive director of Beds for Kids, at Charlotte Motor Speedway to present the contribution. (Shown L-R: Graham, Starnes and Lutz)

Beds for Kids serves thousands of children and their families each year. With support from the community, they are able to continue advancing their mission of providing beds and essential furniture to children and their families in need.

“Christmas came early this year,” said Graham. “We were surprised and incredibly grateful to be selected by Speedway Children’s Charities and Bob Lutz for this holiday gift. This will allow us to provide nearly 70 beds for children in the Charlotte area, just in time for Christmas. Together we are furnishing futures!”

