Man charged with first-degree murder after child dies, Charlotte police say

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police are searching for answers in a homicide that left a 7-month-old dead.

Police and Medic were called to a home off Corbett Square Lane shortly after 10 p.m. Dec. 17. They found baby Israel Williams unconscious and unresponsive. Medic and the Charlotte Fire Department started life-saving measures on him before taking him to a nearby hospital.

While at the hospital, he was starting to show signs of life.

Williams took a turn for the worst and was pronounced dead at 12:01 a.m. Dec. 19.

The next day, his death was ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner’s office.

Officers took out warrants against Zaki Davis, 22, the boyfriend of the child’s mother. He was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with first-degree murder.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

Detective James is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

