NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Man charged with first-degree murder after child dies, Charlotte police say

The child was 7 months old
Zaki Davis
Zaki Davis(Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Charlotte police are searching for answers in a homicide that left a 7-month-old dead.

Police and Medic were called to a home off Corbett Square Lane shortly after 10 p.m. Dec. 17. They found baby Israel Williams unconscious and unresponsive. Medic and the Charlotte Fire Department started life-saving measures on him before taking him to a nearby hospital.

While at the hospital, he was starting to show signs of life.

Williams took a turn for the worst and was pronounced dead at 12:01 a.m. Dec. 19.

The next day, his death was ruled a homicide by the Medical Examiner’s office.

Officers took out warrants against Zaki Davis, 22, the boyfriend of the child’s mother. He was arrested on Dec. 22 and charged with first-degree murder.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective.

Detective James is the lead detective assigned to this case. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or charlottecrimestoppers.com.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mia Goodwin was a mother to three children and had recently returned to work from...
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies in crash on I-85 in Charlotte, days after return from maternity leave
A Charlotte police officer was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85...
Highway back open after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer killed in crash on I-85 South
Officer Mia Goodwin was a wife, mother of three children and a six-year veteran of the...
Condolences pour in from all over for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in interstate crash
Deputies say 40-year-old Jonathan Wright is wanted on several out-of-state warrants and is...
Authorities: Father at center of Texas Amber Alert has outstanding warrants out of Mooresville, N.C.
‘From tragic to almost unbearable’: Memorial growing, city leaders step up to help after CMPD...
‘From tragic to almost unbearable’: Memorial growing, city leaders step up to help after CMPD officer killed during crash investigation

Latest News

As if the holiday season wasn’t stressful enough for postal workers, two were recently robbed...
Police: Postal workers robbed at gunpoint in Charlotte
The CMPD is seeking persons of interest in connection with a Dec. 14 homicide on South Tryon...
Persons of interest sought after homicide outside southwest Charlotte shopping center
Rock Hill officers are looking for help identifying two people they say stole more than $7,000...
Help needed in identifying Rock Hill, S.C. credit card thieves
CMPD: Man charged in deadly I-85 crash that killed Ofc. Mia Goodwin
CMPD: Man charged in deadly I-85 crash that killed Ofc. Mia Goodwin