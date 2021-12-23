NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Actor who played ‘Home Alone’ brother arrested in Oklahoma

Actor Devin Ratray attends the premiere screening of Amazon's Series "The Tick" at Village East...
Actor Devin Ratray attends the premiere screening of Amazon's Series "The Tick" at Village East Cinema on Wednesday, Aug. 16, 2017, in New York. The actor who played Kevin's older brother in the classic film “Home Alone” has been arrested in Oklahoma after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend. Authorities say Ratray turned himself in to authorities Wednesday, Dec. 22, 2021.(Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 11:18 AM EST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — “Home Alone” actor Devin Ratray surrendered to authorities in Oklahoma on Wednesday after he was accused of assaulting his girlfriend, police said.

Ratray, who played older brother Buzz McAllister in the 1990 Christmas movie, was released from jail shortly after his booking on two domestic assault and battery complaints, police said.

Ratray, 44, was in Oklahoma City earlier this month for an event called “Buzzed with Buzz,” which was promoted as a screening of the film along with a question-and-answer session with Ratray.

An affidavit says Ratray choked his girlfriend and said “This is how you die,” but Ratray denies those allegations, Oklahoma City TV station KFOR reported.

“Mr. Ratray denies he ever laid a hand on her or did anything in regards to anything like that,” his attorney Scott Adams said.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mia Goodwin was a mother to three children and had recently returned to work from...
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies in crash on I-85 in Charlotte, days after return from maternity leave
A Charlotte police officer was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85...
Highway back open after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer killed in crash on I-85 South
Officer Mia Goodwin was a wife, mother of three children and a six-year veteran of the...
Condolences pour in from all over for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in interstate crash
Deputies say 40-year-old Jonathan Wright is wanted on several out-of-state warrants and is...
Authorities: Father at center of Texas Amber Alert has outstanding warrants out of Mooresville, N.C.
A dinosaur embryo has been found inside a fossilized egg. Here's what that means.
A dinosaur embryo has been found inside a fossilized egg. Here’s what that means.

Latest News

FILE — Former President Donald Trump prepares to take the stage during his Save America rally...
Trump asks Supreme Court to block release of documents
The CMPD is seeking persons of interest in connection with a Dec. 14 homicide on South Tryon...
Persons of interest sought after homicide outside southwest Charlotte shopping center
Police said 17-year-old Adrian Avila and 18-year-old Anna Bella Dukes forced Elias’ little...
Man shot and killed in New Mexico while protecting younger brother
Rock Hill officers are looking for help identifying two people they say stole more than $7,000...
Help needed in identifying Rock Hill, S.C. credit card thieves
Service Animals
In the works: National monument to honor U.S Service Animals