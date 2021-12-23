NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

30-minute TV special celebrating Eric Thomas airs tonight. Here’s how to watch

WBTV will highlight Eric Thomas’ impact on the Carolinas and showcase moments that connected him with our community
Celebrating Eric Thomas airs December 23, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. on WBTV
Celebrating Eric Thomas airs December 23, 2021 at 7:30 p.m. on WBTV(WBTV)
By Matthew Chandler
Published: Dec. 23, 2021 at 10:19 AM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In case you missed it, WBTV’s current Chief Meteorologist, Eric Thomas, will retire on December 24, 2021, after nearly 40-years in meteorology.

Al Conklin of WBTV News This Morning was recently named WBTV’s next Chief Meteorologist, officially stepping into his new role in January.

WBTV will celebrate the career of Eric Thomas with a new 30-minute TV and streaming special, highlighting his impact on the Carolinas throughout the years and showcasing the moments that helped Eric make such a connection with our community.

What? Celebrating Eric Thomas

When? December 23, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. during On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll

How to watch:

» On your television live on WBTV

» Streaming live on the WBTV News app for iPhone and Android - Need to download? Here’s how.

» Watch live on the WBTV app for Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV - Have one of these streaming devices? Here’s how to download for free.

» Watch and subscribe to content you won’t see in the show on our WBTV YouTube channel

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Officer Mia Goodwin was a mother to three children and had recently returned to work from...
‘The profession hurts’: CMPD Officer Mia Goodwin dies in crash on I-85 in Charlotte, days after return from maternity leave
A Charlotte police officer was killed in a crash involving a tractor-trailer on Interstate 85...
Highway back open after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police officer killed in crash on I-85 South
Officer Mia Goodwin was a wife, mother of three children and a six-year veteran of the...
Condolences pour in from all over for CMPD officer, mother of 3, killed in interstate crash
Deputies say 40-year-old Jonathan Wright is wanted on several out-of-state warrants and is...
Authorities: Father at center of Texas Amber Alert has outstanding warrants out of Mooresville, N.C.
A dinosaur embryo has been found inside a fossilized egg. Here's what that means.
A dinosaur embryo has been found inside a fossilized egg. Here’s what that means.

Latest News

Clear skies tonight. Evening readings will be in the 40s, but we’ll wind up close to 32°...
Seasonal Thursday ahead before Santa delivers a warm Christmas weekend
Charlotte's last White Christmas was in 2010.
Why a ‘White Christmas’ in Charlotte isn’t an easy gift to get
Seasonal Thursday ahead before Santa delivers a warm Christmas weekend
Seasonal Thursday ahead before Santa delivers a warm Christmas weekend
Warming up! Hopefully no one wanted a sled for Christmas
Warming up! Hopefully no one wanted a sled for Christmas