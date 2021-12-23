30-minute TV special celebrating Eric Thomas airs tonight. Here’s how to watch

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - In case you missed it, WBTV’s current Chief Meteorologist, Eric Thomas, will retire on December 24, 2021, after nearly 40-years in meteorology.

Al Conklin of WBTV News This Morning was recently named WBTV’s next Chief Meteorologist, officially stepping into his new role in January.

WBTV will celebrate the career of Eric Thomas with a new 30-minute TV and streaming special, highlighting his impact on the Carolinas throughout the years and showcasing the moments that helped Eric make such a connection with our community.

What? Celebrating Eric Thomas

When? December 23, 2021, at 7:30 p.m. during On Your Side Tonight with Jamie Boll

How to watch:

» On your television live on WBTV

» Streaming live on the WBTV News app for iPhone and Android - Need to download? Here’s how.

» Watch live on the WBTV app for Roku, Amazon Fire, and Apple TV - Have one of these streaming devices? Here’s how to download for free.

» Watch and subscribe to content you won’t see in the show on our WBTV YouTube channel

