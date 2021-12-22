NC DHHS Flu
Marketplace
Meet the WBTV News Team!
Advertisement

Woman moves into first 3D printed home in US, created by Habitat for Humanity

By WTKR Staff
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 8:17 AM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSBURG, Va. (WTKR) - Habitat for Humanity made the first 3D printed home in the U.S. for a woman in Virginia.

“To have a home right before Christmas is really, really exciting,” homeowner April Stringfield said.

In July, crews broke ground on the 1,200-square-foot, three-bedroom concrete home.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held on Tuesday.

Founder and chief executive officer of Alquist 3D Zachary Mannheimer says they are making “history” with the home.

“Looking at this home, you would never know its 3D printed unless you get right up against it,” Mannheimer said.

While it is memorable for the entire community, it is also nostalgic for the Stringfield.

“My great-grandmother, Daisy Stringfield, she had a concrete home, and I grew up in that concrete home,” she said. “It’s just really exciting that I could carry on that tradition, something that my great-grandmother had.”

Thanks to Habitat for Humanity, Stringfield can make affordable payments and provide a safe, comfortable place for her and her son.

“Ultimately, this is the American dream. This is homeownership, and this is something we know April has wanted to achieve for a long time,” Mannheimer said.

Stringfield said family and friends can share moments with her in her new home just in time for the holidays.

Copyright 2021 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WBTV has confirmed the district’s Chief of Staff LaTarzja Henry is leaving her job. Henry’s...
Top CMS official leaving job as pressure mounts on superintendent
The shooting happened on Herman Drive at the Cedar Ridge apartment homes just before 1 p.m.
Man killed, woman injured in shooting at apartments behind Hunter Huss HS in Gastonia, suspect in custody
A dinosaur embryo has been found inside a fossilized egg. Here's what that means.
A dinosaur embryo has been found inside a fossilized egg. Here’s what that means.
Customers complained to WBTV about expensive items sent through Lasership that were never...
Complaints against shipping company reveal expensive items that never get delivered
Police have identified the woman killed in a shooting Monday off Long Grass Court in north...
CMPD identifies woman shot, killed in north Charlotte; suspect in custody in S.C.

Latest News

CMPD Ofc. Mia Goodwin passed away Wednesday, according to the chief.
CMPD chief announces passing of Ofc. Mia Goodwin after I-85 traffic crash
Candy canes are in short supply this Christmas.
There’s a candy cane shortage this Christmas
Former officer Kim Potter testifies in her own defense on Friday. She is facing trial in the...
Jurors at Kim Potter trial resume work Wednesday
Tuesday marked one year since two toddlers disappeared in California City, California. (Source:...
Family holds toy drive on anniversary of toddlers’ disappearance
A CMPD cruiser and a tractor-trailer were involved in a crash early Wednesday morning on I-85...
‘Serious’ crash involving CMPD cruiser, tractor-trailer closes I-85 South at W.T. Harris Blvd.