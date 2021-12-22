Wisconsin Humane Society welcomes 32 cats rescued from Kentucky after devastating tornadoes

NC DHHS Flu
ASPCA took 32 cats that were in Kentucky shelters before the tornado hit to help free up resources for pets and families impacted by the disaster.(Wisconsin Humane Society)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 12:45 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wi. (Gray News) – More than two dozen cats from Kentucky were moved to the Wisconsin Humane Society due to the recent tornado outbreak.

ASPCA took 32 cats to Wisconsin that were in Kentucky shelters before the tornado hit to help free up resources for pets and families impacted by the disaster.

According to the humane society, shelters in Kentucky are overwhelmed keeping up with the number of animals in their care.

The Wisconsin Humane Society said many of the cats are available for adoption now, but some will need more treatment before they are ready for new families.

According to the humane society, there are several ways the community can help in the rescue effort of these animals: donations, fostering or adoption.

“We are so grateful to our generous community — your support makes it possible for us to respond at a moment’s notice when animals are in need. You are true lifesavers,” the Wisconsin Humane Society said in a post on Facebook.

According to Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear, at least 76 people were killed from the tornadoes, including seven members of one family.

Beshear said all of the people reported missing in Kentucky have been accounted for and said he hopes that no more people will be found dead from the storm, according to the Associated Press.

Here’s a look at some of the cats from Kentucky that are up for adoption:

