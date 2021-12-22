NC DHHS Flu
Warming up! Hopefully no one wanted a sled for Christmas

By Leigh Brock
Published: Dec. 22, 2021 at 6:34 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will be in the 50s... 60s and then the 70s this Christmas week!

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

  • Mid 50s Thursday
  • 70s for Christmas Day
  • Very little rain to slow you down

Leigh Brock's Wednesday evening forecast
Leigh Brock's Wednesday evening forecast(WBTV)

Believe it or not, a cold front moved through today.

Other than the breeze, it was hard to detect.

Highs were still about five degrees above average. We will notice the difference by tomorrow morning though.

Lows will fall to the mid-20s by the time you wake up. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

That’s exactly where we should be as we creep closer to Christmas.

Christmas Eve will be a different story.

Highs will be in the low 60s by then. If you’re traveling, don’t worry about snow... or even rain, for that matter. By Christmas Day, there’s about a 10% chance for a stray shower.

The big story will be the warmth. Highs will be in the low 70s.

The warming won’t stop there though. Highs will be in the low 70s into the middle of next week.

Make it a great evening!

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

