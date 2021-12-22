Warming up! Hopefully no one wanted a sled for Christmas

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - We will be in the 50s... 60s and then the 70s this Christmas week!

Here’s what we are tracking this week:

Mid 50s Thursday

70s for Christmas Day

Very little rain to slow you down

Leigh Brock's Wednesday evening forecast (WBTV)

Believe it or not, a cold front moved through today.

Other than the breeze, it was hard to detect.

Highs were still about five degrees above average. We will notice the difference by tomorrow morning though.

Lows will fall to the mid-20s by the time you wake up. Highs will be in the mid-50s.

That’s exactly where we should be as we creep closer to Christmas.

Christmas Eve will be a different story.

Highs will be in the low 60s by then. If you’re traveling, don’t worry about snow... or even rain, for that matter. By Christmas Day, there’s about a 10% chance for a stray shower.

The big story will be the warmth. Highs will be in the low 70s.

The warming won’t stop there though. Highs will be in the low 70s into the middle of next week.

Meteorologist Leigh Brock

