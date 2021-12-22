Salisbury Police Department wins $800,000 grant for West End Development project

SALISBURY, N.C. (WBTV) - The Salisbury Police Department (SPD) has won an $800,000 grant from the Department of Justice for a development project targeting the West End community.

According to a notification by the Department of Justice, the grant application was made through the Byrne Criminal Justice Innovation (BCJI) Program that “supports Department priorities to reduce serious and violent crime, including gun violence; dismantle gang activity; and strengthen local capacity to combat drug abuse.”

BCJI helps communities build trust and support law enforcement agencies working with these communities by integrating enforcement strategies into community- based crime reduction efforts and using this information to understand and target the issues.

The application made by SPD noted that the West End supports 26% of the city’s population across 3,383 households.

The “hot spots” for crime within the neighborhood fall within a “persistently-poverty affected area, with 36%(Census Tract 504) and 23% (Census Tract 503) living in poverty, with approximately 25% female-head of households, and 18% of those households having children under the age of 18 (ACS, 2019).”

The West End Salisbury Transformed Empowered Neighborhood Development (WEST END) project is intended to build on past efforts to connect the community with services, programs, and other resources to interrupt persistent cycles of violence and disorder.

In Salisbury, the West End community is “commonly known to be the epicenter for violent crime, gang activity, and quality of life concerns.”

The proposed project collaborates with the City’s Parks and Recreation Department and the Community Development Office for the West End to achieve the following goals:

1) develop a Community Violence Intervention Team

2) develop and/or enhance recreational and public spaces to further collaborate with community groups

3) connect and engage with youth and young adults for crime prevention and public safety

Upon receiving the grant , the application noted that the SPD Community Relations Sergeant will lead the project planning and coordination activities.

SPD also included information that the department employs two crime analysts in the Crime Information Center that utilize the SARA model to evaluate city data (e.g., calls for service, reported crime) to identify patterns of crime and disorder.

The center uses business intelligence tools and other crime analysis techniques to identify, monitor, and evaluate crime trends. These are monitored by SPD and regional agencies.

Between 2018-2020, the City has reported a 35% increase in the number of shots fired, a 100% increase in shooting into occupied dwellings cases, and an 11% increase in cases of aggravated assaults with a gun.

“We have identified specific areas in the West End neighborhood that experience these crimes at a higher rate than other areas of the city to support a community violence intervention strategy initiative,” the application said.

Copyright 2021 WBTV. All rights reserved.